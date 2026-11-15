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Cavaliers’ Tyrese Proctor Delivers Impressive Triple-Double
By Brett Peeples Jr.,5 days ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Tyrese Proctor #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena on November 14, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty.