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CIAA Announces 2026 All-Conference Football Teams, Individual Award Winners
By NC Football News Wire,2 days ago
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced its 2026 All-CIAA football teams Friday, and two North Carolina players earned top individual awards. Johnson C. Smith running back Fabian Duncan was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Fayetteville State defensive back Zyking Patillo earned Rookie of the Year honors. Virginia Union...