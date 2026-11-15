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Peter Thomas Roth Expands into RCS Marketing with Listrak
By Lianna Albrizio,5 days ago
Peter Thomas Roth has collaborated with its e-commerce marketing partner, the cross-channel personalization platform Listrak, to implement Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, delivering branded, interactive mobile messaging to RCS-enabled devices. Since 2024, Peter Thomas Roth has partnered with Listrak to grow its ecommerce business and personalize customer communications. The addition...