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7 Ways to Prepare for Thanksgiving Without Overspending
By Jen Schreiner,2 days ago
Hosting Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean stretching your budget to its limit. Between the turkey, side dishes, desserts, and drinks, holiday costs can add up quickly. A little preparation can make a noticeable difference, especially when you shop strategically and avoid buying more than you need. These practical tips can help you plan a festive Thanksgiving meal, keep grocery expenses under control, and make the most of the ingredients you already have.