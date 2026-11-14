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This Quiet Arizona Canyon Has 900-Year-Old Carvings That Still Track The Seasons Like A Calendar
By Samantha Collins,13 days ago
Long before anyone printed a wall calendar, people in the Verde Valley were carving one into stone. Those marks are still there, chipped into a red rock wall roughly 900 years ago, and the sun still lines up with them as the seasons turn. The site sits just off I-17, an easy morning drive north from Phoenix, yet plenty of Valley locals have never heard of it.