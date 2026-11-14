undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oregon Has a Liquidator Warehouse Where Shoppers Swear the Price Tags Are Missing a Decimal
By Madison Brooks,4 days ago
Some shoppers walk in needing one couch and walk out with dining chairs, a mirror, and a giant flower pot they never planned to buy. That happens a lot at one sprawling Portland warehouse, where the floors stack up like a furniture maze and the prices make people double check the tags. Locals have been browsing here for decades, and many still call it their first stop when a new apartment needs filling.
40