undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
12 Tennessee Restaurants Where You Can Escape the Crowds and Still Eat Like a King
By Amna,13 days ago
A quiet mountain restaurant in Tennessee serves dinner inside a 1929 mansion with Al Capone history. I did not see that coming, and now I can’t stop thinking about it. Another table comes with its own host, who sits down and shares stories while bowls of Southern food get passed around. A third spot serves dinner in a grand old barn under heavy wood beams.
2