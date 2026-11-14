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This Little Denver Diner Ladles Green Chile Like Locals Remember From Childhood
By Jessica Reynolds,4 days ago
Some Denver families have been ordering from the same counter on Santa Fe Drive for more than 30 years. Parents who once brought their kids now come back with those grown kids, and the order rarely changes: a burrito, smothered in green chile. The place does not have linen napkins, a fancy dining room, or a reservation system.
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