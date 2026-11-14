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This Old Arizona Mining Road Trades Pavement For Gravel Switchbacks Most Valley Locals Have Never Driven
By Samantha Collins,2 days ago
Most Phoenix drivers know the exit signs on I-17 by heart, but few ever follow the one that leads to a gravel climb into the Bradshaw Mountains. Past a small desert community, the smooth asphalt quietly gives up and a narrow dirt road takes over. That road winds upward through old mining country toward a tiny mountain town that feels a world away from the Valley.
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