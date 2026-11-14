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This Long Island, New York Coastal Town Has Kept The Same Main Street For Sixty Years While Everything Around It Changed
By Sophia Mitchell,13 days ago
Long Island has changed fast over the decades, with new highways, big box stores, and self-checkout lanes popping up across Suffolk County. Yet one small harbor village on the North Shore has held onto its downtown in a way that feels almost stubborn, in the best sense. Its main street...
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