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7 Oregon Coast Beaches Where Winter Storms Leave Agates Waiting in the Gravel
By Madison Brooks,2 days ago
Every winter, big Pacific storms scrape the sand off Oregon beaches and leave behind long beds of gravel. Hidden in those stones are agates, little glassy rocks that light up when the sun hits them just right. Hunting for them costs nothing, and it gives you a great reason to bundle up and walk the coast when the summer crowds are long gone.
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