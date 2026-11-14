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This Colorado Cafe Proves A Fully Gluten-Free And Dairy-Free Menu Never Has To Taste Like A Compromise
By Jessica Reynolds,13 days ago
Most people with a food allergy know the routine of asking a lot of questions and getting very few safe answers at a bakery counter. In downtown Castle Rock, one small shop has removed that routine entirely, because nothing it sells contains gluten or dairy in the first place. Families with allergic kids, Celiac adults, vegans and plain old pastry fans all end up at the same counter, and many of them come back week after week.