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USC’s playoff hopes die in Bloomington
By Allegra Coleman,4 days ago
This article was updated with quotes on Nov. 14, 2026 at 5:47 p.m. No. 18 USC faced No. 9 Indiana, looking to strengthen their chances of making the College Football Playoffs at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Saturday, Nov. 14. Instead, the Trojans fell 13-27 due to costly turnovers and a multitude of missed scoring opportunities, exposing their inconsistencies as a team.