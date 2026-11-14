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This Unassuming Minnesota Restaurant Serves Scratch-Made Food That’s Worth Going Out of Your Way For
By Rachel Anderson,13 days ago
Some couples plan a two-hour road trip around a single meal, and nobody in their family thinks it is strange. Down in the far southeast corner of Minnesota, a small town that calls itself the biggest small town keeps pulling in cyclists, cave explorers, and food-focused day-trippers who could easily have eaten closer to home.
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