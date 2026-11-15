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Two Beef Patties And Melted Cheese Make This Massachusetts Burger Joint A Tempting Stop
By Kathleen Ferris,5 days ago
You could probably reach out and almost touch the grill from some of the stools here. That is how small this diner is. The business traces its roots to 1890, and the lunch car itself dates to 1922. There are no tables, just a counter, a row of stools, old photos on the walls, and breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and steamed hot dogs coming off the grill right in front of you.