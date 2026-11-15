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A Massive 15-Inch Sub Costs Around $11 At This Family-Run Illinois Italian Deli
By Abigail Cox,5 days ago
Fifteen inches of sandwich for roughly eleven bucks. Read that twice, because prices like that feel almost impossible these days. The subs come stacked with Italian cold cuts on fresh bread. Hot options like meatball and Italian sausage share the menu too. Frank Sinatra and other crooners often play in the background while the sandwiches get built.