undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The New York Portuguese Kitchen Where One Family Has Flamed Sausage At Your Table Since 1981
By Sophia Mitchell,2 days ago
Some Queens dinners end with a check. A few end with a story worth retelling at the next family gathering. Out in Jamaica, there is a Portuguese kitchen where the sausage can arrive with a little showmanship, the platters are built for sharing, and servers still steer first-timers through a menu thick enough to need a table of its own. Families book it for Mother’s Day, couples keep it as a date night habit for years, and soccer fans grab a seat on the casual side when a big match is on.
2