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Spirals, Mazes, And Tiny Animals Are Carved Into The Boulders Along This Easy Arizona Trail
By Samantha Collins,2 days ago
Somewhere west of Gila Bend, a dark hill of volcanic boulders holds hundreds of carvings made long before anyone in Arizona owned a car. There are spirals, maze patterns, and small animal figures scratched into the stone, plus a few names and dates added in the 1920s. The walk to see them is short, flat, and easy enough for kids and grandparents.