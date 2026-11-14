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There’s A Massachusetts Bookstore Where Every Shelf Could Inspire Your Next Dinner
By Kathleen Ferris,13 days ago
Books and scones in the same place is already enough to keep me around longer than planned. This little Massachusetts shop mixes new and used books with coffee, tea, Italian soda, quiche, and homemade pastries. You can browse for a while, grab something from the counter, then go right back to whatever shelf distracted you in the first place.
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