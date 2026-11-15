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7 Colorado Farms Where Shaggy Highland Cows Wander Right Up To Say Hello
By Jessica Reynolds,4 days ago
Highland cows look like someone crossed a cow with a shag rug, and Colorado has more of them than you might guess. Several small family ranches across the state let you meet these long-haired cattle up close, from the foothills near Loveland to the quiet valleys around Collbran. Many visits are by appointment, which keeps things calm, small and far from the usual weekend crowds.
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