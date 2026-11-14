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8 Oregon Farms Where You Buy Beef and Stock Your Freezer for Months
By Madison Brooks,2 days ago
Grocery store beef prices keep climbing, and plenty of Oregon families are doing the math on a better plan. Buying a quarter, half, or whole beef straight from a local farm can fill your freezer for months and put your money back into Oregon ranches. From the Willamette Valley to the high desert near Smith Rock, these eight farms sell beef shares, boxes, and cuts you can pick up close to home.
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