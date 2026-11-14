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Chicagoans Keep Coming Back For The German Potato Salad At This Old-School Lincoln Square Restaurant
By Abigail Cox,13 days ago
A side dish of potato salad keeps pulling Chicagoans back to one old-school German spot. Not a giant burger, not a flashy dessert. Potato salad. This place has been serving traditional German fare for more than five decades. That’s over five decades of schnitzel, sausages, and plates built for cold Illinois nights. The menu reads like a trip to Bavaria without the long flight.
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