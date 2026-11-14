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This Huge New Jersey Diner Has Over 300 Seats And It Still Gets Crowded Every Day
By Duncan Edwards,13 days ago
A restaurant with roughly 400 seats should have plenty of room, right? Tops Diner has a way of making that assumption look optimistic. Pull up to its sprawling home on Passaic Avenue in East Newark during a busy stretch and the place can feel less like a neighborhood diner and more like a small food terminal, with tables turning, servers moving in every direction, cocktails being poured, desserts appearing from the bakery and another wave of customers coming through the door.
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