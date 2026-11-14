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8 Arkansas Catfish Houses Where Fried Fillets And Hushpuppies Come Out Piled High For The Whole Table
By Ashley Morgan,13 days ago
Arkansas takes its catfish seriously, and the best places to eat it tend to share a few things: crisp cornmeal fillets, hushpuppies by the basket, and sides that keep showing up until everyone is full. This list covers eight spots from the Ozarks to the White River to Lake Hamilton country, each with its own twist. Some serve family-style platters with unlimited fixins.
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