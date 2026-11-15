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11 Oregon Seafood Shacks Locals Would Rather You Never Found
By Madison Brooks,4 days ago
Some of the best seafood on the Oregon coast comes from places with picnic tables, chalkboard menus, and no fancy sign out front. These are the shacks, boats, and harbor counters where a basket of halibut and chips can beat a white-tablecloth dinner. Many have stuck around for years because coast regulars keep them busy, and they are exactly the kind of familiar spots worth supporting so they stay open.
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