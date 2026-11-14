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7 Greenbrier, Arkansas Restaurants That Give Road Trippers A Reason To Pull Over Hungry
By Ashley Morgan,13 days ago
Greenbrier sits right along US-65 in Faulkner County, and the main drag is lined with places that are ready to feed a hungry traveler. You can find biscuits and chicken fried steak, thin crust pizza, brisket tacos, and a food truck breakfast with serious portions. Some spots open at sunrise, and a few keep short hours, so a little planning goes a long way.
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