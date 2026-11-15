undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
B/R's 2026 College Football Experts Top 25 Rankings After Week 11
By Joel Reuter,5 days ago
The Blue Devils hung around with Miami thanks to yet another fantastic individual performance from Nate Sheppard, who finished with 16 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in 12 catches for 93 yards. The loss comes after they dominated Boston College (47-2) and NC State (41-3) in their previous two games, and they still have a chance to play spoiler for Wake Forest in the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.