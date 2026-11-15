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WSU rushes for record 535 yards in 73-7 win over Colorado State
By Writers,5 days ago
By Barry Bolton, 247Sports: WASHINGTON STATE HAD something to prove offensively against Colorado State. The Cougars had struggled to establish any consistency on the ground, and an offensive line that hadn’t lived up to expectations was a huge reason why. Running the football had been more of a chore than a weapon. Consider that problem solved, at least for one glorious evening.