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Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic Glaze and Crispy Caramelized Edges
13 days ago
Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze are roasted at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until the edges turn golden and crispy, then tossed in a simple glaze of balsamic vinegar, honey, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard. Freshly grated Parmesan and fresh parsley finish them off, which makes these balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts a restaurant-style side that works on a weeknight or a holiday table. The glaze simmers on the stove while the sprouts roast, so the whole thing takes about 40 minutes and serves 6.