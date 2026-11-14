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Mustangs open GPAC play with emphatic win over Midland
12 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside turned an early first-quarter deficit into a 32-point victory, defeating Midland 87-55 in its GPAC home opener Saturday. The Mustangs scored the first 10 points of the second period, extending their lead to 33-13 and holding Midland scoreless for more than five minutes. Sam Ehlers scored inside and added a 3-pointer during the stretch, while Harms made two free throws and Allen finished a layup. Morningside took a 41-22 advantage into halftime.