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Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Statement on Heat’s Effort Following Blowout Win Over Pistons
By Dave Ettinger,5 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first season with the Miami Heat has been played under a bright spotlight. It feels like every practice, every game, every press conference is being studied under a microscope. And following a rough 0-4 start to the season, many believed that newly finished ceiling was already ready to collapse.