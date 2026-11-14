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Disney World Guests Question Maintenance After Spaceship Earth Photo Sparks Backlash
By Erica Lauren,2 days ago
Spaceship Earth is more than just a ride. For decades, the giant geodesic sphere has been the symbol of EPCOT, the first thing guests see upon arrival and the backdrop for countless family photos. At night, its lights turn it into a glowing icon that has become just as recognizable as Cinderella Castle. So when guests start noticing that something seems off, people pay attention.