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Why Stablecoins Are Becoming a New Pillar of Dollar Dominance
By Alexander Stefanov,2 days ago
Brian Armstrong says stablecoins have strengthened the dollar’s global dominance. Tether holds $132.4 billion in U.S. Treasury exposure. Digital dollars expand global access but introduce liquidity risks. Stablecoins are extending the U.S. dollar’s influence beyond traditional banking, creating a new source of demand for American government debt and making...