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Polkadot Backs DOT Stablecoin Plan as Price Hits Fresh Lows
By Alexander Zdravkov,13 days ago
Polkadot’s consumer-focused strategy secured approximately 97% approval in its November 11 governance referendum. An earlier proposal authorized $5 million in initial liquidity for the dotUSD stablecoin. The planned DOT-backed phase will introduce Liquity-inspired vaults, redemption mechanisms and liquidation safeguards. DOT trades at $0.7789, with its daily RSI falling to...