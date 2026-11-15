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Universal Makes New 2028 Move as Major Islands of Adventure Demolition Continues
By Emmanuel Detres,4 days ago
Universal Orlando Resort is moving quickly to demolish a former opening day land, as a new permit could signal the opening timeframe for what will replace it. Universal Extends Islands of Adventure Construction Filing Into 2028 as Historic Land Disappears. Universal Orlando Resort has taken another documented step involving construction...