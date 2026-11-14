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Disney Villains Just Hijacked Magic Kingdom’s Christmas Day Parade
By Erica Lauren,3 days ago
Main Street, U.S.A. is all decked out for the holidays right now. Garland and red bows hang from every building, holiday music fills the air, and the whole street feels like a Christmas card come to life. So it was a bit of a surprise to see a parade full of Disney Villains marching right through the middle of it during this week’s Christmas parade taping at Magic Kingdom.
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