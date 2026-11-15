undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marvel Studios Announces Culmination of 25-Year-Old Franchise as Major MCU Return Confirmed
By Thomas Hitchen,4 days ago
Marvel Studios is bringing together some of its biggest characters and storylines for Avengers: Doomsday (2026), with Robert Downey Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom) leading the film as its central antagonist. Between Doom’s newly revealed interest in Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Kevin Feige’s comments on the long-awaited Avengers and X-Men...