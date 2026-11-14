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Solana Drops Below $70 as Extreme Fear Grips the Market
By Alexander Zdravkov,4 days ago
Solana fell 10.70% during the November 14 session. Dollar-denominated futures open interest declined 9.30%, potentially masking a modest increase in SOL-equivalent exposure. Binance and Bybit held approximately 61% of the reported derivatives positions. The daily RSI reached 14.65 as SOL broke below its descending price channel. Solana traded below $70...