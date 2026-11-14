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Disney World Confirms Major Construction Disruptions at 11 Hotels in 2027
By Sarah Larson,2 days ago
Guests planning a Walt Disney World vacation in 2027 might want to review their hotel reservations before making their final decisions. Disney World has several major projects underway across its property, and the construction won’t stop when the calendar turns to January. In fact, some of the resort’s most popular hotels will continue dealing with renovations, temporary closures, and other disruptions throughout the year.