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Swimming battled reigning champion Whitworth, claim pair of wins
By Chase Fisk, Director of Athletic Communications,12 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Linfield men's and women's swimming teams concluded their Northwest Conference road trip Saturday afternoon against Whitworth, the Wildcats combined for two individual victories and several top-three finishes, but the Pirates claimed both dual meets; defeating Linfield 125-46 on the men's side and 147-52 in the women's dual.