undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL Week 10 Games For Today Sunday, November 15: Schedules, Times, And How To Stream
4 days ago
Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season promises thrilling matchups on Sunday (November 15). The action kicks off early with the New England Patriots facing the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots, led by QB Drake Maye, hope to rebound from recent losses, while the Lions, featuring WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, look to extend their winning streak to five and keep pace with the Chicago Bears, who go into their bye week sitting atop the NFC North with a 7-2 record.