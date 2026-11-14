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Beloved EPCOT Attraction Closure Extended Into 2027, Disney Confirms New Dates
By Erica Lauren,2 days ago
If you saw the words “EPCOT attraction closure extended into 2027,” you might have had a moment of panic. Living with the Land is one of EPCOT’s most beloved classic attractions, a relaxing boat ride through The Land Pavilion that has been charming guests for decades. Fans love its peaceful pace, its look at farming and sustainability, and the chance to cruise right through real working greenhouses. The thought of it being closed for longer than expected would be enough to worry any EPCOT fan.