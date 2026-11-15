undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334 results: Sooo … About last night | Gane vs. Hokit
By Andrew Richardson,5 days ago
Last night (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York for UFC 334. Twin title fights topped the promotion’s return to MSG, making for an exciting and high-profile night of action. In the main event, Ciryl Gane aimed for the first defense of his newly-minted Heavyweight crown opposite divisional upstart Josh Hokit. In addition, Amanda Nunes returned after nearly three years on the sidelines in an attempt to recapture her Bantamweight crown from Judo Olympian Kayla Harrison.