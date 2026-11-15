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Patriots Stage Thrilling Second-Half Comeback at Homewood to Reach Fourth Straight Quarterfinal
4 days ago
Never count out the Pike Road Patriots. Facing a 14-point deficit on the road against a 10-1 Homewood squad on Friday night, Pike Road erupted for 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and came up with clutch plays on both sides of the ball late to earn a 38-35 victory in the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A state playoffs. With the win, Pike Road (9-3) punched its ticket to the state quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.