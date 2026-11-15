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Management and outcomes of acute post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis in children
By Leong Tung Ong,5 days ago
Acute post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis (APSGN) is the major cause of acute glomerulonephritis among children, especially in low- and middle-income countries. APSGN commonly occurs following pharyngitis due to the activation of antibodies and complements proteins against streptococcal antigens through the immune-complex-mediated mechanism. APSGN can be presented as acute nephritic syndrome, nephrotic syndrome, and rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis, or it may be subclinical. The management of APSGN is mainly supportive in nature with fluid restriction, anti-hypertensives, diuretics, and renal replacement therapy with dialysis, when necessary, as the disease is self-limiting. Congestive heart failure, pulmonary edema, and severe hypertension-induced encephalopathy might occur during the acute phase of APSGN due to hypervolemia. APSGN generally has a favorable prognosis with only a small percentage of patients with persistent urinary abnormalities, persistent hypertension, and chronic kidney disease after the acute episode of APSGN. Decreased complement levels, increased C-reactive protein, and hypoalbuminemia are associated with disease severity. Crescent formations on renal biopsy and renal insufficiency on presentation may be the predictors of disease severity and poor outcomes in APSGN in children.
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