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Colorado encapsulates American voters’ self-correction | Miller Hudson
By Miller Hudson,5 days ago
I can’t imagine Winston Churchill spending eternity anyplace that denies him a bottle of gin or a fistful of fat Cuban cigars. After a pleasant afternoon perfecting his painting skills on Election Day, he must have snickered at the outcome. During the Second World War he trenchantly observed, “The United States can be relied on to do the right thing, but only after they have tried all the other alternatives.”
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