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Utah Falls to San Jose in a Shootout
By Catherine Bogart,5 days ago
“I think our guys worked really hard,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “We achieved, we showed character, and we came back. (Jones) had a great night. Scored two big goals for us which was a key moment. When they had a push in the second period, I thought we regrouped well and scored a big goal. It's frustrating. We have nothing to show for. It's not a league of moral victory. I think we generated a lot of offense, we almost doubled them in scoring chances. Obviously, (Karel Vejmelka) has to be better. I don't want to say that about any of our players, but that's just the way it is. So, it is what it is.”