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Utah State stages hopelessly romantic, nostalgic production of musical 'She Loves Me'
By Charlie Schill,5 days ago
LOGAN – There’s something hopelessly romantic about the idea of lovers anonymously communicating via old fashioned, pen-and-paper letters written in cursive. That was certainly true when Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick composed the musical She Loves Me back in the early 1960s. In today’s era of rapid-fire e-mails and often-thoughtless texts, you can also add a warm glow of nostalgia to the musical’s qualities.