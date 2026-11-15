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Built on the Backline: Indiana's defensive dominance fuels Big Ten championship push
By 11/15/2026,4 days ago
Indiana men's soccer will play for a Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon, as the No. 1 seed will play the No. 2 seed Washington Huskies in Bloomington. There are several factors that have contributed to the Cream and Crimson's massive success this season. Up front, 21 combined goals from Oliver Moller-Jensen and Easton Bogard have supplied plenty of offensive support.
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