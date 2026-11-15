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Tony Khan Says Persephone Is Signed to AEW ‘For Years to Come’
By Yash Mittal,5 days ago
Tony Khan updated fans on the future of Persephone with All Elite Wrestling, saying the reigning CMLL World Women’s Champion will remain with the company for years to come. Persephone competed at AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, challenging Queen Aminata for the AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match. Despite her best efforts, Aminata retained her gold.